CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three individuals tried to bring guns into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse within the last two weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say all the incidents are isolated, but the common theme was ‘forgetting they were carrying firearms’ or being ‘unfamiliar with the laws of having weapons on state property.’

(Courtesy: MCSO) (Courtesy: MCSO) (Courtesy: MCSO)

Each gun was seized, and citations were issued for violations of N.C. General Statute §14-269.4 (Weapons on Certain State Property and in Courthouses), reports stated.

“MCSO will continue its stringent security screenings at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to prevent firearms, knives, and other weapons from being brought into the building to ensure that the courthouse remains a safe environment for all,” a spokesperson wrote.

Officials say the recent incidents ‘highlight the need for awareness’ and encourage those frequently appearing in the courthouse to familiarize themselves with the laws of carrying weapons on state property.