CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Medic, three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting call Sunday night near Tuckaseegee Road and Enderly Road.

Two people were seriously injuried and one person was treated for minor injuries, officials say.

Officers were called to a possible shooting in the area around 9 p.m. on June 18th, but authorities have not confirmed what type of injuries the victims suffer from or if a shooting did occur.

Police have yet to say what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody.