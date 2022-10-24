GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found shot and killed Monday afternoon inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police.

Emergency officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the intersection of Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive. Three people were found deceased from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Police Chief Joe Ramey said.

The victims are two males and one female. Authorities have not released the age of the victims at this time. The vehicle was discovered “on” and “running” when law enforcement and EMS arrived at the scene, Gaston County Police said.

Authorities have contained the crime scene within a block to half a block from Robinson-Clemmer Road. They’re asking folks to please avoid the area at this time.

“There is no threat to the community that we are aware of at this moment,” Chief Ramey said.

Police described the deadly shooting as “highly unusual” and said the exact timing of the shooting, as well as how and where the victims were initially shot, remains under investigation.

Gaston County Police said Monday evening it was too early in the investigation to discuss suspects or a possible motive. The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

Gaston County Police is handling the homicide investigation.

