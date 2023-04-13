IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies said a tossed object before a traffic stop led to drug charges for an Alexander County couple.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Hodges stopped a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway for a traffic violation. Before coming to a stop, Hodges observed the passenger throw something from the vehicle.

Hodges identified Hiddenite resident Misty Elaine Griffin, 40, and Stony Point resident Jeremy Franklin Long, 44, in the stop. Soon after, deputies located numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside and outside the vehicle. They discovered 1.24 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and a gram of Heroin on Griffin.

Deputies located the item thrown from the vehicle. The object was a box containing 4.8 grams of Heroin, 9.44 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 1.04 grams of Fentanyl, 18 dosage units of Oxycodone, and eight doses of Clonazepam.

Deputies arrested Griffin and Long on numerous drug charges and transported them to the Iredell County Detention Center. Griffin received a $100,000 secured bond, and Long received a $150,000 secured bond.