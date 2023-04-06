Editor’s note: This story contains a link to a video that contains language and images some people may find offensive.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Charlotte residents were arrested in connection with an incident that was seen in a viral video posted to TikTok that showed Myrtle Beach police officers drawing guns along a crowded Ocean Boulevard, according to documents obtained by News13.

Lajiah Dakaylyn Palmer, 20, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, and plate use on another vehicle, according to a police report. Chkarri Lamoesha Seburn, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a fake ID and simple possession of marijuana.

Palmer and Seburn both have Charlotte addresses, according to online court records.

A Myrtle Beach Police Department officer was on foot patrol Saturday in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard when the officer saw a blue Dodge Charger doing burnouts, according to the report.

The officer tried to chase down the vehicle when the car went around the officer, according to the report. The vehicle eventually went into the wrong lane and a woman in the crosswalk who tried to stop the vehicle was hit in the knee.

The woman declined EMS treatment, according to the report.

The video begins with what appears to be a Dodge Charger driving past a souvenir shop as a police officer runs after it. The car, with other vehicles in front of it, then stops next to Peaches Corner near 9th Avenue North.

At that point, the officer who was seen running moments earlier is now in front of the car pointing a gun at it, and ordering the occupants out of the car.

A third officer arrives on the scene with his gun drawn, and the driver is detained out of the view of the camera. The passenger is then removed from the vehicle and detained.

Police searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana and a fake license.

You can watch the unedited video by clicking here.