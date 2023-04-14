CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

The deadly incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 13, on US 70 near Penny Road.

Troopers said a pedestrian on US 70 was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Raymond Lee Gentry, 63, of Conover, died from his injuries.

NC State Highway Patrol said anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of US 70 from approximately 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to please call 828-466-5500.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.