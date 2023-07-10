Morganton Public Safety officers say three unknown suspects assaulted two adults and two children last week.

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Morganton authorities are searching for those responsible after they said two children and two adults were assaulted in a home break-in.

The violent incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in the 400 block of Tate Street.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to the area for the reports of a disturbance. As officers got to the scene, they found two children and two adults who had been assaulted after they said three armed intruders broke into their home.

The children and adults were treated by Burke County EMS at the scene.

“A reverse 911 was placed for the surrounding areas as a precaution due to the current locations of the suspects being unknown. As of this time, no arrests have been made,” police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 828-437-1211. This case remains open and ongoing.