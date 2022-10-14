GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers said on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers stopped a suspected DWI driver along Union Road near Hudson Boulevard. During the traffic stop, the officer found an AR-15 rifle in the back seat, 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 120 grams of suspected marijuana, 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 18 grams of suspected oxycodone.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was charged with DWI and weapon-related offenses, police said. A 40-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat, has been charged with drug and weapon-related offenses, Gastonia Police said.