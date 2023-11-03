BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing several charges after gunfire erupted near a Morganton high school Thursday, according to Morganton Public Safety.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call for shots fired near Independence Boulevard and N.C. 126. They received information about a white passenger vehicle and were able to locate a white Chevrolet along Camellia Gardens Street.

Following the traffic stop, officers took J’Kobe Tre-Shon Ramseur, of Statesville, and Tyron Shamar Turner, of Morganton, into custody.

Turner has been charged with discharging a firearm into property and felony possession of a gun. Ramseur has been charged with felony possession of a gun. Officers took the 20-year-olds to the Burke County Jail, where they are being held under a secure bond.

Burke County Schools said Freedom High School in Morganton did not go into lockdown after an employee heard the gunfire and told a school resource officer. Officials later said the gunfire came from across the street of the school.

Law enforcement and school officials made a decision not to put the school on lockdown based on how quickly the incident was handled.