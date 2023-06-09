GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been arrested for the March murder of a Gastonia man, authorities said.

The fatal shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on March 21 in the 1200 block of Union Road.

Gastonia Police said Jontariyon Jackson, 18, of Kings Mountain, and Marquon Nixon, 20, of Gastonia, have been charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyceria Alexander.

Police said Alexander was found in the road deceased from a gunshot wound. Both Jackson and Nixon were identified as suspects in the case.

Jackson was arrested on May 17 and Nixon was located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and taken into custody with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Nixon was extradited to Gaston County this week on June 6, police said.

Both suspects are being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond.