STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley and Gastonia Police arrested a Dallas man twice in the past two days on drug charges.

On Sunday, Stanley Police conducted a traffic stop for David Lee Brandon. During the stop, they developed probable cause to search the car.

They found that Brandon had several items of drug paraphernalia, and illegal narcotics were located and seized. Authorities took Brandon to jail Sunday where he had a $5,000 secure bond issued. The man faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday morning, Gastonia Police booked Brandon on additional charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This time, Brandon got a $20,000 bond and is currently back at the Gaston County jail.