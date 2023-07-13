SPARTA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NC State Highway Patrol said a Raleigh man and woman died in a motorcycle wreck involving a 16-year-old driver.

Troopers said they responded to a fatal wreck on U.S. 21 near Deer Haven Road around 5:55 p.m. They reported a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling south, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The wreck knocked the driver, Travis Ryan Ferguson, 49, and his passenger, Shelly Delynn Pittman, 47, off the motorcycle. Both died at the scene.

The Ford driver, Gavin Mikhail Mustin, 16, of Glade Valley, did not suffer injuries.

Officials closed the road for more than two hours during the on-scene investigation. Troopers said Mustin is facing two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center.