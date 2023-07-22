CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are dead after police conducted a welfare check late Saturday morning, according to CMPD.

Officials conducted a welfare check in the 4000 block of Carlyle Drive around 11:00 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they find two adults unresponsive in the home and pronounced dead shortly after.

At this time police aren’t looking for any suspects.