CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are dead after police conducted a welfare check late Saturday morning, according to CMPD.
For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.
Officials conducted a welfare check in the 4000 block of Carlyle Drive around 11:00 Saturday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, they find two adults unresponsive in the home and pronounced dead shortly after.
At this time police aren’t looking for any suspects.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.