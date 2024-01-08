UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two students have been arrested after firearms were found in their bookbags, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say students at Forest Hill High School let teachers know that another student may have had a gun on campus. It was reported that the student did not threaten anyone but had the gun in their bookbag and out of sight.

According to authorities, a teacher thought a second student may also have a weapon due to “strange behavior”. Both students knew each other.

The school’s student resource officer quickly found both students and searched their bookbags, according to officials. Two unloaded handguns were found, one in each bag. Ammunition was also found in one of the book bags.

Deputies say both teens have been charged with felony Possession of a Weapon on a School Campus and are in custody. It is being investigated as to where and how the students got the guns.

In a statement, Sheriff Eddie Cathey commended the students who came forward and reminded parents to secure their firearms.

To report any possible threats to students, call 911. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Say Something system.