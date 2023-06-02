CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Independence Boulevard was closed in both directions after a wreck involving downed power lines Friday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

Lanes started to open by 6:15 a.m.

The accident likely came near the Eastway Drive interchange off U.S. 74 near Walmart.

Medic reported that they transported two people to medical centers with serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Independence this morning.

Duke Energy reported that 1,400 customers were without power in the area, with power restoration coming around 10 a.m.