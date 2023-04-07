GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel took two people to the hospital Thursday and police say they were injured after evading a traffic stop.

A Chester County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted by a concerned citizen to a subject possibly under the influence driving a vehicle in the Great Falls area around 10:30 p.m.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle near Francis Avenue in Chester, but it drove off. The chase ended on Golf Course Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say EMS took the driver and passenger to hospitals for medical care. This incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Chester Sheriff’s Office will seek a warrant on the driver for Failure to Stop For a Blue Light when the hospital discharges the individual.