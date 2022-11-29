CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged two juveniles in a Nov. 16 robbery/murder of a 17-year-old man.

Officials announced the charges on Nov. 29. Both juveniles face charges of:

Murder

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Attempted Murder

On Nov. 16, Metro Division officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 1800 block of Griers Grover Road. Police found two gunshot victims. Gonzalez dead at the scene while first responders took another victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police contacted Gonzalez’s next of kin after the incident.

UPDATE: Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with the murder of Damien Gonzalez (DOB 04/04/2005). The juveniles are also facing charges of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Attempted Murder. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8m8vCHXcw0 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 29, 2022

Members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and Metro Division Patrol made the arrests. The investigation is ongoing and still active.

For tips, contact lead detective Detective Buhr at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20221115-1900-00.