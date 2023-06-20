GASTONIA, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 14-year-old boys were shot at a southeast Gastonia apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Gastonia Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the area of Laurel Lane and Quail Woods Road.

As officers responded to the scene, they found the two 14-year-old boys in the 1800 block of Quail Woods Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are unsure who shot the two teens and are asking for the public’s help in helping identify the suspects. Anyone with information about this double shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.