CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been arrested following the robbery and assault of a woman on Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say a woman was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint and knifepoint in the 1600 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, August 11. A sexual battery was also committed during the robbery.

According to authorities, officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ and tried to stop the car. The vehicle sped off causing a police chase.

Police say the vehicle stopped a short time later, and 41-year-old Jeffery Morgan and 19-year-old Jeffery Morgan III were both arrested. They face several felony charges.