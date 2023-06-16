MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mooresville Police say they caught two men with drugs and guns in a house near an elementary school last week.

After complaints of illegal drug activity near Rocky River Elementary School, police arrested and charged Jerome Leray Allison and Douglas Anthony Allison on June 12.

Police spotted a vehicle leaving a Vick Road home and pursued it. After the driver, identified as Jerome Leray Allison, eventually stopped, officers arrested the 35-year-old. They initially charged the man for failure to stop for blue light and siren. During the stop, officers said they found him possessing many narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

After detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, they made a larger seizure. They found over a pound of methamphetamine, approximately ½ pound of fentanyl, 64 dosage units of counterfeit alprazolam, and two firearms, including an AK-47 style pistol. Douglas Anthony Allison, who also lives at the home, arrived as officers were searching it. They arrested the 55-year-old on felony drug charges.

Jerome Leray Allison, in custody on a $855,000 secured bond, is facing charges of:

Felony Trafficking in Opiates

Felony trafficking in Methamphetamine

Six felony counts of PWISD of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony maintaining a vehicle to keep, use or sell a controlled substance

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor failure to stop for blue light and siren.

Douglas Anthony Allison, in custody on a $780,000 secured bond, is facing charges of:

Felony trafficking in Opiates

Felony trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Three felony counts of PWISD of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep, use or sell a controlled Substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Both men are in the Iredell County Detention Center.