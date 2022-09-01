CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in Chester back in May, authorities announced.

On Monday, Aug. 29, Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested for charges related to the murder of Donald Miller on Wylie Street on May 31, 2022.

Miller, AKA “JJ,” was found unresponsive lying in a yard along Wylie Street. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In August, deputies obtained warrants on Thompson for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Graham has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Graham was previously charged with misprision of a felony (neglect in reporting a crime) by Chester City Police on July 16 in relation to this murder and currently resides in the Chester County Detention Center.

Thompson is at the Moss Justice Center on charges of domestic violence and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I-III drugs. Upon his release, he will be taken to the Chester County Detention Center to face the murder and weapon-related charges.