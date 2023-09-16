UNION COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been arrested as part of a larger operation targeting illicit narcotics, according to the Union County (UCSO) Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they arrested 28-year-old Shyheim Williams during a traffic stop. He is charged with the following:

5 counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

4 counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

4 counts of Child Abuse

After a long investigation, authorities say they identified Williams as a supplier of fentanyl. He is being held under a $2,025,000 secured bond at the Union County Detention Center.

According to the UCSO website, Williams has also been indicted for Common Law Robbery, but officials have not said if that charge is connected to this investigation.

In a separate investigation, deputies say 19-year-old Charlotte resident Junior Jiminez was also arrested during a traffic stop. UCSO K-9 Pike pointed out that there were narcotics in Jiminez’s car.

According to authorities, around 2,100 grams of fentanyl and 560 grams of heroin were found. Jiminez is charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin and Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances.

He is being held under a $2,000,000 secured bond, also at the Union County Detention Center.

Both arrested were part of the UCSO’s Narcotics Eradication Team (N.E.T.).