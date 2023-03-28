CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men that got into a gunfight with a pair of bondsmen in the Steele Creek area have been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
CMPD officers responded to calls regarding the violent incident around 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, near the 14700 block of Superior Street.
An initial investigation revealed two bondsmen were attempting to serve warrants on a suspect when they were shot at, according to the police report.
One of the bondsmen was injured, as was the man they were attempting to serve warrants on, 22-year-old Jalen Terrell Johnson.
Johnson had transported himself to the hospital on Monday after being shot. His injuries were non-life-threatening, authorities said. Once released from the hospital he was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail on attempted murder charges.
Johnson’s total charges include:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury
- Attempted murder
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling
Chance Logan, 21, was also arrested and faces charges including simple assault, CMPD said.
Several guns were recovered at the scene and multiple homes in the area were struck by the gunfire, officers said. One adult occupant was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene.
Operations Command, homicide detectives, CSI, CFD, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene on Monday.