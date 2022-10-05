ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two of North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety’s most wanted fugitives have been captured this week in Rowan County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crystal Ann Bare, 34, of Kannapolis, and Josh Michael Jones, 31, of Salisbury had outstanding warrants on multiple charges including identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, financial card theft, and felony probation violation.

Authorities were able to locate Jones on Monday, Oct. 3. He was taken into custody in the PVA of Walmart located on Arlington Drive, they said.

Bare was located on Tuesday, Oct. 4, sitting inside the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in front of the North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety’s office building.

Deputies said the parked vehicle, driven by Jesse Michael Link, 34, was in the parking lot because Link was waiting on a friend to finish her probation meeting. Bare was observed sitting in the car with Link, they said.

Authorities approached the parked vehicle and said Bare tried to hide her identity with a hat and COVID-19 face mask. When Bare realized she had been identified, she tried to run away.

Bare was captured nearby at the intersection of Kerr Street and Lee Street. Authorities said both Bare and a member of the Crime Reduction Unit suffered minor injuries during the foot chase when Bare was ‘taken to the ground,’ they said.

Once Bare was in custody, Link was found to have an active order for possession of drug paraphernalia and was also arrested.

Bare was issued a $90,000 secured bond on various charges. Jones was issued a $20,000 on his charges, and Link was issued a $1,000 bond.