CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were stabbed along the same northeast Charlotte neighborhood road Tuesday afternoon, according to Medic.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in the 900 block of Grays Mill Road. The victim was sent to Atrium Health CMC.

Minutes later, Medic reported another stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of Grays Mill. This victim sustained minor injuries and also was transported to the hospital.

Grays Mill is off Farmington Ridge Parkway just outside Interstate 485.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.