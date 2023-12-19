FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people for shoplifting and assault.

On Dec. 16, between 3 a.m. and 3:36 a.m., two people entered a QuickTrip on Highway 21 in Fort Mill, officials said.

The suspects allegedly assaulted a woman shopping in the store by grabbing her buttocks.

Deputies say they left behind the store towards Flint Hill Road.

Anyone with information on the incident or where the suspects may be can contact York County Crime Stoppers.