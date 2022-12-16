Kannapolis Police are looking for Jennifer Chanthaboun and Khalil Chapman suspected in the murder of a man on Dec. 7.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police are looking for two people suspected in the murder of a man on Dec. 7.

Authorities say 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II died in an incident on South Little Texas Road on Dec. 7. They identified Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun in Williams’s death.

Investigators got arrest warrants for Chapman (1st Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by Felon) and Chanthaboun (1st Degree Murder). They say the suspects may be in the area of Philadelphia, Pa.

The Kannapolis Police Department is requesting that if you have information on the whereabouts of Chapman and Chanthaboun, call 704-920-4000.