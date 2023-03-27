MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two young men from Charlotte armed with guns were arrested following an incident outside an apartment complex in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday morning around 6 a.m. at Stoencreek Apartments on Timber Road. Two men with a pistol grip shotgun were observed sitting in a vehicle in the complex parking lot and a handgun was also observed on the ground, according to the police report.

When approached, the passenger tried to flee on foot, dropping what was later determined to be a stolen handgun, along the way.

Both men were arrested. 24-year-old Charlotte resident Kory Stinson faces charges including gun possession as a felon while 22-year-old Charlotte resident Bronta Crittenden faces charges including stolen gun possession.