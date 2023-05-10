HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An unborn baby died and three people were injured when someone fired shots into a car along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County over the weekend, deputies said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 12:55 a.m. Saturday along northbound I-95 near exit 40, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone fired gunshots into the victim’s car, a black 2023 Toyota Camry, that was occupied by six people, deputies said.

“The shooting resulted in the death of an unborn child and three people sustaining gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Two of those who were shot were treated and released from Cape Fear Medical Center, according to deputies.

Authorities said the suspect’s car is “possibly a newer, light-colored Chevrolet sedan.” No other suspect information was given.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should contact Detective S. Swain at (910) 677-5573, or callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).