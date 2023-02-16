CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In light of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s decision to recall over 100 radar detectors, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced it has ceased the use of LIDAR equipment on traffic stops.

In a statement to Queen City News, the MCSO announced, “LIDAR, which is commonly referred to as a speed gun is the handheld device used by our deputies during speed enforcement operations. MCSO has a total of eleven LIDAR devices that have been previously certified by the City of Charlotte that will need to be recalibrated and MCSO is seeking another vendor to recalibrate and certify all MCSO LIDAR devices. The in-car radar devices deployed by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office were not impacted by the certification issues that arouse from the City of Charlotte since those devices are certified by another vendor.”

After multiple requests for information by Queen City News Reporter Jody Barr, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference to reveal that it has been 15 years since the station’s radar and Lidar units were properly checked by a certified technician.

There are more than 170 units that have been shelved and will need to be retested.

The District Attorney’s Office has now begun its own process of questioning to determine how many cases this new information could impact.

Defense Attorney Bill Powers of Powers Law Firm PA stressed this has the potential to become one of the worst-case scenarios to hit the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office in a generation.

He told Queen City News on Wednesday that the entire court system is short-staffed, and has had to deal with a massive backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Power explained that the blame shouldn’t fall on prosecutors, defense attorneys, or the officers who used the equipment. “We’re already so behind as it is, judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers. We’re already trying to get through this. This is the last thing anyone wanted to deal with. It’s going to slow things down more than they are.”

Powers is known across the state for his work in DWI and traffic-related cases.

He briefly learned of the situation on Tuesday and said that 24 hours later there were still so many unknowns.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has begun to look at exactly how many active cases could be impacted by the findings, and will more than likely expand that to past cases depending on what is discovered.

Powers explained that for clients it may not have as much of an impact on active or previous cases as they’d hoped.

He said, “Evidence may be suppressed, but the question is if they don’t have that piece of evidence does that kill the case? Does that break the chain of connectivity? So, in a speeding case or driving with impaired, I would not assume willy nilly, there’s a problem with the radar gun, therefore my case is thrown out.”

Law enforcement officers who use radar and lidars are put through very intense training, which includes officers having to determine the speed of a vehicle by visuals and compare their guess to a radar.

“It’s a very tight parameter,” according to Powers.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said that “the results of speed detection devices are used in court to corroborate the opinion of a trained officer as to the speed of a motor vehicle.”

This means that in certain cases, while the radar or Lidar equipment might have not been certified properly, the officers were still able to pull the vehicle over with reasonable suspicion of speeding.

Powers explained that cases where the radar would play a factor would be when someone is accused of going over the speed limit by a few miles per hour.

He said, “If you’re going 110 down I-77 in a 50-mile-per-hour zone, even if the device is not certified or off, that’s not going to make much of a difference. . . the officer has to have reasonable suspicion to pull someone over. The officer has to have a reason to pull someone over.”

His law office has not received any calls from clients, as of Wednesday.

However, he stressed that he and his staff will begin to explore ways of handling requests and speaking with clients who may be impacted by this discovery.

“We have to figure out which ones are appropriate, or ripe for that. We don’t know what we don’t know. A dismissal is an easy one, it’s just figuring out which ones apply will take a lot of time.”