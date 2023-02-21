UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Narcotics Eradication Team members arrested Antonio Luckey last week on drug trafficking charges.

The 42-year-old man had a trafficking quantity of illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine seized during a traffic stop conducted by detectives in the Wolf Pond Road area south of Monroe.

Luckey was transported to the Union County Jail and charged with two counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium/Heroin and one count of Possession of a controlled substance intending to manufacture, sell, or deliver Scheduled II drugs. Luckey is in the Union County Jail on a secured bond of $500,000.