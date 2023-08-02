STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury has convicted a Union County man for several drug-related charges, according to United States Attorney Dena King.

On Tuesday, August 2, officials announced that 36-year-old Jonathan Ottuel was found guilty of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ottuel had already pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to King.

Authorities say that on November 19, 2019, Pineville Police officers were called to a hotel room where they found Ottuel, three other people and methamphetamine.

After a search warrant was issued for the hotel room, officers say they found a gun and several bags of methamphetamine. Ottuel was accused of throwing a second gun off a balcony which was later found by police in the parking lot.

Investigators say Ottuel was responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

A sentencing date has not been set and Ottuel remains in federal custody. The maximum sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is ten years. The rest of Ottuel’s charges hold a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.