UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More Union County residents are receiving fraudulent phone calls, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say local residents have recently reported more suspicious calls. The most common is a fake “jury duty” call, in which the scammer claims that the resident missed jury duty and must pay money to avoid arrest.

Very often, these callers will request money through Venmo, Zelle, or prepaid gift cards.

Do not give any personal information to the fraudulent callers, the officials warn. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for your money over the phone.

“Please speak to your elderly friends, family, and neighbors to ensure they are aware of this scam and to help keep them from becoming a victim of financial fraud,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has questions or concerns is welcome to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.