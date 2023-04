CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A University City shooting at a Charlotte motel overnight resulted in the emergency personnel taking a victim to a hospital.

Authorities responded to the Microtel Inn on East McCullough Drive after midnight. There they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

MEDIC took the shooting victim to CMC Main with serious injuries.

There is no other available information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.