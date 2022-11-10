MANNING, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a South Carolina jail early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Shaun Wayne Wiles, 43, allegedly fled the Clarendon County Jail in Manning around 1:30 a.m. He was being held on a dangerous drug charge, authorities said.
Marshals described Wiles as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of the name Melissa on the right side of his neck.
A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to his location and arrest.
Anyone with information about Wiles’ whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service, call 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332), or call 911, submit an anonymous WEB-TIP, or TEXT NHTIP with any information to TIP411.