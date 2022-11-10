MANNING, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a South Carolina jail early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shaun Wayne Wiles (U.S. Marshals Service)

Shaun Wayne Wiles, 43, allegedly fled the Clarendon County Jail in Manning around 1:30 a.m. He was being held on a dangerous drug charge, authorities said.

Marshals described Wiles as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of the name Melissa on the right side of his neck.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to his location and arrest.

Anyone with information about Wiles’ whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service, call 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332), or call 911, submit an anonymous WEB-TIP, or TEXT NHTIP with any information to TIP411.