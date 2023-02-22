DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking to identify a man they say took at least one package off a victim’s porch last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released three photos of the suspect. The photos include the suspect’s car and him carrying away a large package.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 1200 block of Bridgewater Drive, according to Durham police.

“Before stealing the package, the suspect left behind a Valentine’s box of chocolate,” Durham police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect got into a gray or silver sedan and then fled the scene.

Photos from Durham police

Officers said anyone who recognizes the suspect or the car should contact Investigator D.T. Stocks at 919-560-4281 (ext. 29124).