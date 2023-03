CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle was shot into at the Interstate 85 and I-485 interchange in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one inside was hit.

The vehicle that was shot ran off the highway near the Outer Loop, CMPD said.

Investigators said they do not think the shooting was random.