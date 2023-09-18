MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A vehicle was struck by gunfire over the weekend in the parking lot of an IHOP in Matthews, according to police.

The shooting happened at 2:19 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the IHOP located at 9253 E. Independence Blvd. Matthews Police said as officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said several Dodge Chargers were passing the IHOP, traveling west, when someone in one of the cars fired three gunshots toward the IHOP parking lot. One vehicle was hit, police said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews Det. Danielle Helms at 704-841-6706.