KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in Kannapolis after a person was found dead on the back porch of a home over the weekend, Kannapolis Police confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls on Saturday regarding a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. at a home on North Ridge Avenue. A person was found suffering from injuries on the back porch of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.

Two witnesses were interviewed and told Kannapolis officers a person had left the scene when authorities had arrived. This remains an active investigation.