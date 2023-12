CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon, Mecklenburg County authorities say.

According to Medic, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 800 block of Shadow Elm Drive, off Scaleybark Road.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health CMC.