CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim was killed in an east Charlotte crash after a suspect fled an attempted traffic stop Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane.

Police say an officer in the Eastway Division tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious tag. After he activated his lights and siren, the suspect sped away in the car.

That officer turned off his lights and siren, not pursuing the fleeing car. Body-cam footage showed the officer followed this protocol to prevent harm.

The suspect ‘chose to continue to drive recklessly’ for about half a mile and collided with another vehicle at Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane.

Authorities said the suspect jumped and ran following the wreck and hasn’t been located.

Medic treated two victims on the scene; one was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

With any information on this situation, contact CrimeStoppers.