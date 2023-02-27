GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a Saturday standoff with Greensboro police ended in flames.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4600 block of West Market Street after getting a report of a firearm discharge.

At the scene, police found no one with injuries and determined that the suspect had left the scene.

Kevin Lewis Green

Around 30 minutes later, police found the suspect in the area of Montrose Drive.

Investigators say that the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 400 block of Montrose Drive and appeared to have set the apartment on fire.

The fire spread to neighboring apartments, police were able to evacuate the neighbors and the suspect without any injuries before taking the suspect into custody and in for medical evaluation.

The suspect has now been identified as Kevin Lewis Green, 36, of Greensboro.

He is being charged with the following:

Three counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Kidnapping

Carrying concealed weapons

Resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Discharge of firearms in city limits

Go armed to the terror of people

First-degree forcible rape

Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Discharging a firearm into occupied property

First-degree arson

Possession of a stolen firearm

Green is being held on an over $3 million bond, according to records.

There is no further information available at this time.