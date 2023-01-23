DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month.

Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3.

Police released a video from that day of three men — two visibly armed — while they were robbing the Speedway gas station at 803 E. Geer St.

In the video, one man appeared to have an assault-style rifle.

Also in the video, a third man worked as the “lookout” and appeared to guard the door while the robbery — which took less than a minute — took place. Police said a fourth person was the getaway driver and waited in a nearby car.

About two hours later, the suspects also robbed the Waffle House restaurant at 4203 N.C. 55, police said. The two locations are about seven miles apart if traveling down N.C. 55.

Police said a black 2014-2017 Toyota Camry with factory wheels and two decal stickers near the brake light was spotted at both locations around the times of the robberies.

Police said anyone with information should call Durham Police Investigator A. Osborne at 919-560-4440 ext. 29241 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

No other information was released about either robbery.