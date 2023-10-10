ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New video shows several suspects accused of breaking into and vandalizing an Anson County church this summer.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in and vandalism occurred at the Tabernacle Church of God located at 9154 US Hwy 52 North in Wadesboro on July 16, 2023.

Deputies said in the video you can see two young men and one young woman leaving the church in what appears to be a white four-door Honda Civic, likely a 2016-2018 year model.

Detectives said they continue to work diligently on this case. Anyone with information, or who can identify these individuals in this video, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188.