CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to “Find A Fugitive” after an armed robbery suspect threatened to shoot an employee at the Smoke Shop on South Blvd.

Surveillance video caught the suspect entering the business on Oct. 22 acting as if he needed change from the cashier. Moments later he pulled a handgun from his coat pocket and shoved it right in the chest of the cashier.

“Gimme that cash. Gimme that cash, gimme all the cash. Watch yourself or I’ll take you down too now. Do not move, you come out that door and I’m gonna fire your (expletive) up, you hear me? Alright, as a matter of fact, put them quarters in the bag. Get back, don’t do nothing.”

Charlotte Crime Stoppers Det. Rick Smith says, “It was a very dangerous situation, any number of things could have happened. The weapon could have accidentally gone off. This employee was very cooperative and as a result, no one was seriously injured.”

If you recognize who this guy is call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.