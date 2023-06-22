CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was caught on camera smashing into an Uptown clothing store and stealing multiple designer fashion items valued at over $10,000.

The incident happened on June 3, 2023, at Nyoni Couture, Uptown’s upscale men’s clothing store on North Graham Street.

Red Robbing Hood? 🚨 | Video shows a suspect smashing into an Uptown clothing store and stealing multiple designer fashion items valued at over $10,000. More from @BrienBlakelyTV: https://t.co/ZOr4rOhBaw pic.twitter.com/pkmt0bw5n4 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 23, 2023

Doors are still boarded up at the location; regardless, surveillance video captured the suspect breaking in.

Police say the person stole designer cuff links, a custom-made shoehorn with Swarovski crystals, stereo equipment, cash, and a computer.

“We just ask that you take a look at the video,” said Det. Rick Smith with Charlotte Crime Stoppers. “This individual appears to have some sort of red cape or blanket over themselves, so we just ask for information in reference to this to give us a call.”

There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.