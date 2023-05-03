PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are searching for the suspects caught on camera shattering the glass of a Pageland sporting goods store and stealing a firearm, according to the Pageland Police Department.

Police said officers responded early Tuesday morning to a glass break alarm at the Sportsman Paradise on McGregor Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they said two suspects ran away on foot. A juvenile who was attempting to get out of the store was arrested after reportedly getting stuck in the window.

Police said the juvenile is being charged as an adult.

Investigators are working to identify the other two suspects and recover a stolen Rock Island Armory AR-style shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pageland Police Department at 843-672-6437.

Authorities said Sportsman Paradise is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the shotgun.

The shop’s owners told Queen City News that the thieves caused about $6,000 in damages and stolen items.