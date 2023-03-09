CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the second time this week, vehicles were shown stolen from a local car dealership showroom, the most recent in Cornelius early Thursday morning.

The police department released the following video:

At approximately 1:50 a.m., the Cornelius Police Department responded to a breaking and entering at the Modern Nissan on Statesville Road. Police determined that two vehicles, a 2015 dark grey Audi RS5 and a 2018 black Dodge Durango, were taken from the business.

The suspects, as seen in the business’s surveillance video, were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Suspect 1 (Courtesy: Cornelius Police Department) Suspect 2 (Courtesy: Cornelius Police Department)

After gaining access to the business by breaking the glass door, they obtained the keys for the vehicles and exited with the vehicles through the doors of the building. Police believe a white Dodge Charge is also involved.

The theft comes just days after a similar incident that occurred at the Adams Auto Group on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.

Video shows a suspect breaking into Modern Nissan in Cornelius. (Courtesy: Cornelius Police Department)

An Audi RS5 like this was reported stolen.

A Dodge Durango was reported stolen.

This footage shows a white Dodge Charger that is believed to be involved in the theft.

Cornelius Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can remain anonymous.