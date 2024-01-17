CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive.’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed two Circle K stores in East Charlotte. One of the robberies happened on January 2 at the store on

The Plaza around 7 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect asking for change from the clerk behind the counter when all of a sudden the suspect lunges for the cash register as one of the employees opens it up. He quickly swiped an undetermined amount of cash and ran off.

“We believe that he may be responsible for another robbery across the street at another Circle K,” said Det. Rick Smith of Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize the suspect, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app by phone.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.