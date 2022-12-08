CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As 2022 wraps up, east Charlotte residents can look to the positives regarding crime numbers. Three division captains for that area say violent crime is down for the second year.

Residents saw the new numbers in the first East Charlotte town hall meeting held by newly-elected City Councilmember Marjorie Molina.

The meeting intended to update community members about past work, current police work, upcoming work, and the future.

The agenda on Wednesday included presentations:

Corridors of Opportunity

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Office of Equity, Mobility, and Immigration Integration

Charlotte Department of Transportation (Click here to see full Town Hall video)

The three CMPD Captains for the Eastway, Hickory Grove, and Independence spoke at Wednesday’s Town Hall meeting. (Click here to see a map of their divisions)

All three stressed the role the community has played in the reduction of crime, even at a time when fewer officers answer the call to protect and serve.

“(There are) 92 allocations, but I have 65 officers,” Cpt. Stephen Fischbach, with Eastway Division, said. “So we are very short. Even if I was fully staffed, I could not keep an officer in all 10 square miles.”

In the Eastway Division:

Violent crime down by 6%

Property crime down by 5%

In the Hickory Grove Division:

Violent crime down by 5%

Property crime down by 5%

In the Independence Division:

Violent crime down by 8%

Property crime down by 14%

While this is good news, captains reported that commercial burglary has become more common than other crimes for the first time in years.

Cpt. Brian Sanders with the Independence Division explained: “Crime unit detectives are homing in on a guy that broke into a little over 70 to 80 stores. They’re still working that case, but it impacts all of us, really.”

Others areas of concern have been vehicle break-ins and larceny.

By Thursday evening, Fischbach reported three vehicle thefts that started from an unlocked car door. Officers see more juveniles connected to these crimes than anyone else.

“The people who target these vehicles are kids,” Cpt. Michael Ford with the Hickory Grove Division said. “And then these guns are in the hands of kids, and they’re used in all types of crimes.”